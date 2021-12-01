Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59.

