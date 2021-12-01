Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.51% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at $228,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.95.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

