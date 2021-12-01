Bank of America Corp DE Sells 63,545 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of RPT Realty worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

