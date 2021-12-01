Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,828 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 216,953 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2,741.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

