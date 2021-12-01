Barclays Lowers Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 520

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

CSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 546 ($7.13).

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 413.40 ($5.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 482.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 505.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -242.47.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

