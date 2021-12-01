Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of BARK opened at $5.36 on Monday. Bark & Co has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter worth $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter worth $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the second quarter worth $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the second quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

