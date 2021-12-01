Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

NYSE BNED traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 54,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,711. The company has a market capitalization of $350.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 27,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 184,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

