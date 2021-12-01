Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,900 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the October 31st total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 427.4 days.
Shares of BTDPF stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $10.95.
About Barratt Developments
