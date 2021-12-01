Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,900 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the October 31st total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 427.4 days.

Shares of BTDPF stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

