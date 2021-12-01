Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Corteva by 217.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after buying an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,155,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after purchasing an additional 975,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

CTVA opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

