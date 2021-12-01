Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $641.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $646.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

