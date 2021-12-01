Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

