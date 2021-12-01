Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Conduent by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 115,471 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conduent by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Conduent by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNDT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

