Base Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,116.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00004048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $816,666.46 and $14,116.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00235963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

