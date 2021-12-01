Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Director Sells $400,545.00 in Stock

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

