BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Mark D. Hogan Buys 1,000 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $14,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

