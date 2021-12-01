Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by Truist Securities to Hold

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

BECN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

BECN stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after buying an additional 486,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

