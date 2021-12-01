Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of its weak 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines fell year over year. Results were affected by supply-chain challenges, higher-than-expected cost inflation and a drop in store traffic due to the rising COVID-19 Delta cases. The headwinds are likely to persist through a part of the holiday season, thus, crushing hopes of a swift economic recovery. Drab sales and dismal gross margins hurt adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Management slashed the fiscal 2021 view. Higher freight costs also remain concerning. However, the company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. The company’s newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.