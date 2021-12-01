Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $10.85 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.