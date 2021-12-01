Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 1.6%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.63. 83,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 193,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$286.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,244,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,610,158.49.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

