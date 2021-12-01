Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.17 and last traded at $70.10. Approximately 6,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 932,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.