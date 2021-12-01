Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.17 and last traded at $70.10. Approximately 6,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 932,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.
BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48.
In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
