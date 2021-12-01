Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.64 and last traded at $57.20. 5,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 199,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock valued at $550,200. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

