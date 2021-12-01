BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,676 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BigCommerce were worth $50,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $2,406,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.14.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In related news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

