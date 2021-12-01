BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron Sells 3,626 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $95,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BioAtla stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth $2,251,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth $888,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

