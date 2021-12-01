Biofrontera Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BFRI) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 8th

Biofrontera’s (NASDAQ:BFRI) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 8th. Biofrontera had issued 3,600,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Biofrontera’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Biofrontera in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

