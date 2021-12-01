Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $238.26

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $238.26 and last traded at $238.96, with a volume of 29443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.90.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Truist reduced their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,526,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,503 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.