Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $238.26

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $238.26 and last traded at $238.96, with a volume of 29443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Truist reduced their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,526,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,503 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

