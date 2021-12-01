Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Up 203.9% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 199.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Bitcloud has a market cap of $328,023.03 and $824.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 203.9% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,499.15 or 0.98104465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00047463 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00315344 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.73 or 0.00483979 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00187479 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,992,176 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

