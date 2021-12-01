bitCNY Market Cap Tops $4.52 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $360,044.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00095546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,547.57 or 0.07978834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,186.62 or 1.00335402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021687 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

