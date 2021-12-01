Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Hits $980.46 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $55.98 or 0.00097756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $980.46 million and $18.15 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.00384428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00195854 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004417 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

