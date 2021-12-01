Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $158.06 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $158.06 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $149.88 or 0.00261506 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,312.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $576.70 or 0.01006238 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,911,989 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.