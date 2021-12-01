BitForex Token Trading Up 42.8% This Week (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $38.80 million and $639,993.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00240337 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,413,574 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

