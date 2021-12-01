Bitnation Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Bitnation has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitnation has a total market capitalization of $91,262.24 and approximately $44.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitnation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00240362 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011581 BTC.

About Bitnation

Bitnation (XPAT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitnation using one of the exchanges listed above.

