BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.76.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 188,030 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

