BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 188,030 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
