BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK) by 211.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of BlackRock Future Tech ETF worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Future Tech ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

BTEK stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. BlackRock Future Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

