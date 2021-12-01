BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 131.9% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 31,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVF. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth $111,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

