BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,306,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 260,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 87,790 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 241,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 172,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 501,201 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

