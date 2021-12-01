Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BXMT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $30.00 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,585 shares of company stock worth $210,545 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
