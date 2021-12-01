Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BXMT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $30.00 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,585 shares of company stock worth $210,545 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.