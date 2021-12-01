Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will post sales of $13.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.32 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $43.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. 1,246,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,942. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.