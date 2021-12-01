BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 3,261 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

