BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

