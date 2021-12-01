BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 7,480 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.1% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Shares of IBM opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

