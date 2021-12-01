BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $184.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

