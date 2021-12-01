BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $24.37 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $8,755,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

