BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 718 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe stock opened at $669.85 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $632.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

