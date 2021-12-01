blooom inc. Has $911,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

blooom inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. blooom inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.27. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $56.25.

