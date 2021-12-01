Blossom Wealth Management Acquires 372 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,542,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

