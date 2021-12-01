Blossom Wealth Management Has $545,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 3.2% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks stock opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

