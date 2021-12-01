Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 352,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 196,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.