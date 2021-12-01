B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Raised to GBX 675 at Berenberg Bank

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 589.56 ($7.70).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 629 ($8.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 598.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 574.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 465.41 ($6.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

