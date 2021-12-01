BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.38 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 102.60 ($1.34). 2,732,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,265. The firm has a market capitalization of £787.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.05. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.78 ($1.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

In other BMO Commercial Property Trust news, insider Paul Marcuse purchased 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,008.75). Also, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,727.72).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

